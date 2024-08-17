TWQ Mini: Kevin Barry talks about his “abandoned Butte, Montana, novel” in this sneak peek of The Write Question’s eighteenth season

For this mini episode, host Lauren Korn gives listeners a look into The Write Question’s eighteenth season, coming this fall. In this sneak peak, you’ll hear Irish author Kevin Barry talking about The Heart in Winter (Doubleday Books; Penguin Random House), a novel following young lovers Tom Rourke and Polly Gillespie in Butte, Montana, in the 1890s.

Join Lauren this fall for brand new episodes of The Write Question, featuring Kevin Barry, Chris La Tray, Sarah Capdeville, Julia Phillips, Joe Wilkins, Ben Goldfarb, and so many others!

Full-length episodes of The Write Question can be heard on MTPR every Thursday at 7PM and every Sunday at 5:30AM.

About Kevin:

Kevin Barry is the author of the novels Night Boat to Tangier, Beatlebone, and City of Bohane, as well as three story collections, including That Old Country Music. His stories and essays have appeared in the New Yorker, Granta, and elsewhere. He also works as a playwright and screenwriter and lives in County Sligo, Ireland.

The Write Question team is Lauren Korn, host, co-producer, and editor; and Chris Moyles, co-producer and sound engineer.

The Write Question logo and brand (2022) was designed by Molly Russell. You can see more of her work at iamthemollruss.com and on Instagram @iamthemollruss. Our music was written and recorded by John Floridis.

Funding for The Write Question comes from Humanities Montana; members of Montana Public Radio; and from the Greater Montana Foundation—encouraging communication on issues, trends, and values of importance to Montanans.

The Write Question is a production of Montana Public Radio.