In ‘This Country,’ cartoonist Navied Mahdavian wonders, “Do I belong here? Is this where I want to be?”

This week on The Write Question, host Lauren Korn speaks with cartoonist Navied Mahdavian, author of the graphic memoir, This Country: Searching for Home in (Very) Rural America (Princeton Architectural Press).

Before Navied moved with his wife and dog in November of 2016 from San Francisco to an off-the-grid cabin in rural Idaho, he had never fished, gardened, hiked, hunted, or lived in a snowy place. But there, he could own land, realize his dream of being an artist, and start a family—the Millennial dream. Over the next three years, Navied leaned into the wonders of the natural Idaho landscape and found himself adjusting to and enjoying a slower pace of living. But beyond the boundaries of his six acres, he was confronted with the realities of America's political shifts and forced to confront the question, Do I belong here?

About Navied:

Navied Mahdavian has been a contributing cartoonist at The New Yorker since 2018. His work has also been published in Reader's Digest, Wired, and Alta Online; as well as collected in the books The Rejection Collection and Send Help! Before becoming a cartoonist, he taught the fifth grade, where he learned most of his jokes. Navied was born in Miami and now lives in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Navied Mahdavian recommends:

Illustrator and graphic designer Christoph Niemann

Impossible People: A Completely Average Recovery Story by Julie Wertz (Black Dog & Leventhal Publishers)

Artificial: A Love Story by Amy Kurzweil (Catapult)

Persepolis: The Story of a Childhood and Persepolis 2: The Story of a Return by Marjane Satrapi (Pantheon Books)

Lauren Korn recommends:

This Country: Searching for Home in (Very) Rural America by Navied Mahdavian (Princeton Architectural Press)

Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands by Kate Beaton (Drawn & Quarterly)

Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness by Kristen Radtke (Pantheon Books)

Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic by Alison Bechdel (Mariner Books)

