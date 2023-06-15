‘We Hold Our Breath’: Micah Fields approaches debut memoir with “the mind of a historian and the heart of a poet”

This week on The Write Question, host Lauren Korn speaks with writer, teacher, and fly-fishing guide Micah Fields. When Hurricane Harvey made landfall in 2017, Micah set off from his home in Iowa, back to the battered city of his childhood (Houston, Texas), to rescue his mother who was hell-bent on staying no matter how many feet of rain surged in from the Gulf. In his debut memoir, he tracks the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, one storm in a long lineage that threatens the fourth largest city in America and and does so with reverence and lyrical certainty. We Hold Our Breath: A Journey to Texas Between Storms (W. W. Norton & Company) is a lyrical, honest investigation into the conflicting facets of Texan identity that are as resilient as they are catastrophic; it sees Micah confronting his own relationship to this water-logged place, to family, both given and chosen, and to masculinity.

About Micah:

Micah Fields is a writer, teacher, and fly-fishing guide on the Missouri River. His work has been published in the Oxford American, Gulf Coast, Baffler, Columbia Journalism Review, Field and Stream, and other outlets. He served as a Marine Corps infantry rifleman from 2007 to 2011 and is a combat veteran of deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan. He lives in Helena, Montana.

Micah Fields recommends:

Holy Land: A Suburban Memoir by D. J. Waldie (W. W. Norton & Company)

Anything by poet C. D. Wright

Let Us Now Praise Famous Men by James Agee and Walker Evans (Mariner Books)

Lauren Korn recommends:

We Hold Our Breath: A Journey to Texas Between Storms (W. W. Norton & Company) and these essays and photographs in the Oxford American by Micah Fields

Holy Land: A Suburban Memoir by D. J. Waldie (W. W. Norton & Company)

Mountain City by Gregory Martin (North Point Press)

Feminist City: Claiming Space in a Man-Made World by Leslie Kern (Verso Books) and this conversation for The Adroit Journal

Negroland by Margo Jefferson (Vintage Books)

In the Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado (Graywolf Press)

The Argonauts by Maggie Nelson (Graywolf Press)

