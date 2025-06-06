© 2025 MTPR
Bug Bytes from the Missoula Butterfly House
Bug Bytes

Atlas Moth

By Glenn Marangelo
Published June 6, 2025 at 1:28 PM MDT
Perched on some dry vines, a stunning atlas moth splays its wings, showing off its size and colors.

In the insect world, you can find incredibly beautiful and amazing animals pretty much everywhere you look, ranging from insects that are as small as the head of a pin to critters so large that they are hard to miss. That’s certainly true of the Atlas Moth. Native to Asia, from India to the Philippines, the Atlas Moth is one of the largest moths in the world. Females are larger than males and stretch the tape measure with a wingspan of up to 10 inches. As with all butterfly and moth larvae, Atlas Moth caterpillars are eating machines, growing to about 4.5 inches long and nearly an inch thick in just a few weeks. But unlike butterflies and most moths, adult Atlas Moths emerge from their cocoons without functional mouth parts. Without the ability to eat, they need to rely on the fat reserves they accumulate as caterpillars. Despite their large bodies, this only allows them to live for a few days. And as you might guess, their sole focus is on finding a mate. In addition to their impressive size, Atlas Moths are known for their extraordinary wing markings, especially at their wingtips. Incredibly, the patterns mimic the profile of a cobra’s head, a way to fool predators into thinking they are anything but an easy meal. Each of their wings also have translucent spots that are thought to act as false eyes, once again, startling a predator into thinking they’ve encountered something more than they can handle. While you can find beauty in the smallest of insects, the Atlas Moth certainly carries a bit more “wow factor” due to its massive size and appearance.

Bug Bytes Asiamothsbugs
Glenn Marangelo
