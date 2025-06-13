The common names given to insects often reveal something extraordinary about their appearance or behavior. In the case of one specific ant species, it’s been given many nicknames throughout its range from Central to South America. “Conga Ant” or “lesser giant hunting ant” are names that don’t provide much of a hint regarding their fearsome reputation. In Venezuela, their nickname translates to “24-hour ant”.

And while you might guess that this refers to their primarily nighttime activity, it actually refers to the full day of pain you’ll endure if you’re unfortunately stung by one. Introducing, the Bullet Ant, so named because its sting is supposedly as painful as being shot. It’s considered to have the most painful of all insect stings. As reported by the late Dr. Justin Schmidt, the sting of a Bullet Ant is a 4+, ranking the highest on the infamous Schmidt Pain Index. Dr. Schmidt reported that the pain was like “walking over flaming charcoal with a three-inch nail embedded in your heel.” Luckily, Bullet Ants are not aggressive. But they certainly have an effective way of defending their colony when necessary.

Bullet Ants typically build their nests at the bases of trees. Worker ants forage in the forest understory, as well as in the tree canopy, bringing back insects, small vertebrates, plant sap, and nectar to feed the colony. Amazingly, the Mawe (an indigenous people of Brazil), have an incredibly painful initiation ceremony as young men seek to become warriors or leaders. They intentionally subject themselves to many Bullet Ant stings on their hands. Maybe it’s just me, but I’m glad we have less-interesting rites of passage here in the United States.