© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Join us March 8th for a live recap of the 2023 Montana Legislature's first 45 days. What do you want to know about this legislative session so far? Submit your question below and pre-register here.

The Session Live: The first 45 days
The 2023 Montana Legislative Session is approaching the halfway mark, and while some lawmakers are using the transmittal break to return home, the hosts and reporters of The Session podcast are coming together live to discuss everything that’s transpired under the dome thus far.

Join us for this free, digital-only event on March 8 at 7 p.m. as reporters and editors from Montana Free Press, Montana Public Radio, and Yellowstone Public Radio discuss the major developments from the Montana legislature’s first 45 days and look ahead toward the second half of the session.

We’ll also be posing your submitted questions to lawmakers as well as answering them live. Submit your questions below and pre-register here.
Capitol Talk is MTPR's weekly legislative news and analysis program. MTPR's Sally Mauk is joined by Lee Newspapers State Bureau Chief Holly Michels and UM Political Science Professor and Mansfield Center Fellow Rob Saldin.
Capitol Talk
Get a recap of this week's action at the Montana Legislature with news and analysis from Sally Mauk, Rob Saldin and Holly Michels. Online Friday afternoons. On air Saturdays at 9:44 a.m.
the-session-logo.jpg
The Session
The campaign rhetoric, power struggles and 2022 election results converge in the 68th Montana Legislature. Join us Mondays at 7:45 a.m. for a breakdown of what we’re watching in the statehouse.