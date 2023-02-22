Get a recap of this week's action at the Montana Legislature with news and analysis from Sally Mauk, Rob Saldin and Holly Michels. Online Friday afternoons. On air Saturdays at 9:44 a.m.
Lawmakers give initial OK for $2 million in funding to defend constitutional challenges to state laws. A bill would ban minors from drag shows and performances that could excite lustful thoughts.
A 1995 state Supreme Court decision found that the state must cover abortions for Medicaid patients when “medically necessary.” Republican Rep. Jane Gillette from Bozeman is bringing a bill to require those patients and doctors to submit extensive paperwork to show an abortion is medically necessary in order to get prior authorization.
Republican Senator Steve Daines serves on the U.S. Senate Committees on Finance, Energy and Natural Resources, Banking, and Indian Affairs. MTPR's Edward O’Brien caught up with Daines for a few minutes last week in between votes on the floor of the U.S. Senate.
The House of Representatives has given an initial endorsement of a policy that could force groups to post collateral if they want a judge to temporarily block laws that regulate industrial operations like mining, timber, grazing or access to hunting and fishing.
A legislative effort to make Montana a so-called “Right to Work” state failed in committee. Lawmakers hear a bill requiring power suppliers to stockpile energy.
Montana lawmakers are continuing to urge change to how the state’s judiciary operates. One bill to require judicial elections to become partisan has advanced.