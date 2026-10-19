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Missing and Murdered Indigenous People book wins international award

Montana Public Radio | By Sheri Quinn
Published October 19, 2026 at 10:26 AM MDT
A sign from a Jan. 9, 2019 missing and murdered Indigenous women vigil in Missoula.
Josh Burnham
/
Montana Public Radio
A sign from a Jan. 9, 2019 missing and murdered Indigenous women vigil in Missoula.

A book based in Montana on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People crisis won an international award.

The book, titled “Outrage: Missing and Murdered Indigenous People in Montana,” received the High Plains International Book Award in the Art and Photography category. The award honors literary works that examine and reflect life in the High Plains Region.

“Outrage” is a collaborative book between Irish artist Brian Maguire and families across Montana. It’s a collection of portraits and essays exploring the lives of those impacted by the ongoing Missing and Murdered Indigenous People crisis, honoring those who have been killed or have gone missing, and drawing attention to systemic issues affecting Indigenous communities.
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Montana News Missing and murdered Indigenous peopleBrian MaguireOutrage: Missing and Murdered Indigenous People in Montana
Sheri Quinn
Sheri Quinn is MTPR’s News Director. Prior to MTPR, she worked as a reporter and news director in northern California and Utah, where in addition to mentoring budding journalists, she focused on science and environment reporting. She brings her longtime commitment to trusted local news and transparency to the MTPR newsroom. In her spare time, she enjoys lounging with her menagerie of feathered and furry friends.


Sheri.Quinn@mso.umt.edu
See stories by Sheri Quinn
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