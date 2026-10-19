Missing and Murdered Indigenous People book wins international award

A book based in Montana on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People crisis won an international award.

The book, titled “Outrage: Missing and Murdered Indigenous People in Montana,” received the High Plains International Book Award in the Art and Photography category. The award honors literary works that examine and reflect life in the High Plains Region.

“Outrage” is a collaborative book between Irish artist Brian Maguire and families across Montana. It’s a collection of portraits and essays exploring the lives of those impacted by the ongoing Missing and Murdered Indigenous People crisis, honoring those who have been killed or have gone missing, and drawing attention to systemic issues affecting Indigenous communities.