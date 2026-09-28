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Environment
Montana environmental news covering wild things, climate, energy and natural resources.

Bear conflicts hit unprecedented levels in south-central Montana, wildlife managers say

Montana Public Radio | By Caroline Weiss
Published September 28, 2026 at 6:25 PM MDT
A warning sign at a city park says, "Attention: Bears are inhabiting this area in the spring, summer & fall. Please contain your garbage, pet food, bird feed, livestock feed, salt licks and pick your fruits. Teach Bears To Keep Away, Not Come & Stay." The Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks logo is on one side of the sign, along with the phone number 542-5500.
Josh Burnham
/
Montana Public Radio
A warning sign outside Greenough Park in Missoula.

"Unprecedented.” That’s the word wildlife managers keep using to describe bear conflicts in Red Lodge. Nine have been euthanized in Carbon County, seven of those in the Red Lodge area alone.

“This year has really been kind of off the charts in terms of conflicts,” says Chrissy Webb, a spokesperson with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP).

In 2025, FWP had about 175 reported conflicts in Region 5, which covers south-central Montana. This year, by late August, there were more than 200 just in one community – Red Lodge.

“We are sitting roughly around like 400 conflicts for the entire region," Webb says.

She says Red Lodge is always a hot spot for bear activity because wildlife live and travel along Rock Creek. But it’s been a bad year for berry crops like huckleberries and chokecherries, and that’s compounding conflicts.

“So the bears are a little stressed in terms of finding the foods that they should be eating, and then we lay that on top of where Red Lodge is situated in this kind of perfect wildlife corridor.”

Red Lodge is an extreme example. FWP suspects someone there is intentionally feeding bears. But the rise in conflicts is happening across the West. Webb says it’s the berries.

“At the state level, at the region level, and it's happening more broadly across the entire western United States, is we're seeing like way more conflicts than we usually do, especially with black bears.”

In Red Lodge, FWP and community groups have held public meetings and trainings looking to prevent conflicts and keep residents, both human and bear, safe. The biggest things? Webb says never intentionally feed wildlife – which is illegal in Montana – and to reconsider trash storage methods and bird feeders.

“Obviously we can't control how many berries are produced, you know, in the wild," Webb says. "But we can hopefully have some influence over how people store and secure their attractants in the community, and hopefully eliminate all of the intentional feeding that's happening in the community.”

Bears will be out seeking food ahead of winter. FWP recommends staying aware and carrying bear spray.

Learn more about living in bear country from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.
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Montana News Environmentblack bearsRed Lodge MontanaMontana Fish, Wildlife & ParksChrissy Webbgrizzly bears
Caroline Weiss
Caroline Weiss joined the MTPR team in 2026 to cover climate and environmental stories. She attended the University of Montana’s Environment and Natural Resource Journalism Master’s Program and has reported around the state for MTN News and Bugle Magazine.

Reach out to Caroline at caroline.weiss@mtpr.org
See stories by Caroline Weiss
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