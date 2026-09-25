Briefs: Ballot previews; Transitional housing; Annual Report scam; High-speed internet

Ballot previews available online

Clayton Murphy

Voters can now see what their midterm ballot will likely look like. According to Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, there are more than 800 different variations of ballots across the state of Montana.

Voters can look up their ballot preview , as well as voter registration details, at voterportal.mt.gov . The Secretary of State will start mailing absentee ballots on October 9. Local, State and Federal midterm elections are on November 3.

Poverello Center steps in to keep transitional housing program operating

Edward F. O'Brien

Missoula County commissioners voted Tuesday to approve an agreement with the Poverello Center to staff and operate the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space.

For the last six years, the program provided stopgap housing for people who aren’t already accessing other services or resources. Located on county-owned land, it includes 30 hard-sided shelters. All feature beds, lockable doors, electricity, heat in the winter and A/C in the summer.

Hope Rescue Mission originally operated the site. In late June, the mission stepped aside to focus on different priorities.

The space, which continues to receive organizational support from United Way, has served hundreds of people and helped them move into secure housing.

The goal is to start moving residents on site again starting November 1.

State officials warn of Annual Reports scam

Clayton Murphy

The Secretary of State’s office reports Montana businesses have been receiving phony 2027 Annual Report requests.

The letters ask businesses to submit a report and $150. Annual Reports are a legitimate state requirement — they’re used to keep state business records updated — but the filing window doesn’t open until January 1, and filing is free until April 15, 2027.

More information can be found on the Secretary of State’s website .

Fiber optic internet service expands in Cascade County

Clayton Murphy

About 1,200 homes in Cascade County now have access to high speed Wi-Fi, calling and television services. That’s according to internet service provider Spectrum. The company installed new fiber optic networks in the area as part of a $7 billion dollar nationwide program.

According to the press release, the expansion includes communities like Ulm and Vaughn.

The new infrastructure was funded in part by a $300 million grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which the state received last year.