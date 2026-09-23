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Environment
Montana environmental news covering wild things, climate, energy and natural resources.

EPA announces expanded lead cleanup rules for Butte

Montana Public Radio | By Caroline Weiss
Published September 23, 2026 at 8:29 AM MDT
A mining headframe in Uptown Butte, Montana with the city in view in the background.
Mike Albans
/
Montana Public Radio
A mining headframe in Uptown Butte, Montana with the city in view in the background.

The EPA finalized stricter lead cleanup levels and more soil testing for thousands of residential properties in Butte on Monday.

The decision cut the threshold that triggers cleanup of lead in soils within priority residential areas by nearly a third, from 1,200 parts per million (ppm) to 456 ppm.

Now, if soil samples show lead levels of more than 456 ppm, the soil will be removed and replaced with clean fill.

The EPA is also expanding the program that tests residential soil. More than 7,000 additional properties will now be sampled for lead and, if needed, cleaned up.

The EPA proposed the changes in June. The plan received pushback from some residents who wanted the cleanup levels to be even stricter, as the EPA once proposed several years ago.

The residential work is part of a larger cleanup under the EPA’s Superfund program. Butte’s mine waste is among the largest and most complex hazardous waste cleanups in the country.

Richest Hill
If you don’t know Butte Montana, you might have heard it’s one of the biggest toxic messes in the country. But now the “Mining City” is on the verge of sealing a deal that could clean it up once and for all. So how did we get here? What comes after Superfund? And who gets to decide?
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Montana News EnvironmentButte MontanaleadEnvironmental Protection Agency
Caroline Weiss
Caroline Weiss joined the MTPR team in 2026 to cover climate and environmental stories. She attended the University of Montana’s Environment and Natural Resource Journalism Master’s Program and has reported around the state for MTN News and Bugle Magazine.

Reach out to Caroline at caroline.weiss@mtpr.org
See stories by Caroline Weiss
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