Flathead County health officials warn of of measles exposures 

According to The Flathead City-County Health Department, a person with measles visited spots in the county while infectious earlier this month.

Measles is very contagious and can spread through the air, even without direct contact with the inflected person.

The Health Department says there were potential exposures at three public places: the Glacier Highland Gift Store and Restaurant in West Glacier from September 8th through the 11th, Logan Health and Primary Care in Columbia Falls between noon and 5 p.m. on the 8th, and the number 8 Amtrack Train traveling eastbound from West Glacier on the 11th.

During these windows, people could have been exposed to measles. The Health Department says those potentially exposed should complete the Measles Exposure Self-Assessment on their website and monitor for symptoms for 21 days after potential exposure. The agency is awaiting test results on a suspected case and expect more exposure sites will be identified.