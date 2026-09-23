State health department director steps down

Gov. Greg Gianforte Tuesday announced the director of the state health department is leaving for a job in the private sector.

Charlie Brereton has led the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services for about four years.

He oversaw the department's redetermination of eligibility for Montanans on Medicaid after a pandemic-related enrollment freeze was lifted. That fast-tracked process led to tens of thousands of people losing their insurance coverage due to procedural issues.

The state health department is now in the midst of allocating over a billion dollars of federal funds meant to help rural health care withstand major cuts to Medicaid.

Brereton also worked with the Legislature on a $300 million investment to bolster mental and behavioral health care statewide.

Brereton will remain on the job through October.

Gov. Gianforte named the state’s medical office, Dr. Doug Harrington, as acting director.