Briefs: Aquatic invasive species, transportation innovators, Bozeman ICE arrest

Wildlife officials: ‘Watch out for mussels’

By Aaron Bolton

Montana wildlife officials are asking Montanans and visitors to be cautious about accidentally transporting aquatic invasive species into the state.

Both Oregon and North Dakota recently detected invasive mussels in two waterbodies. It was the first time a non-native mussel species had been found in Oregon. It’s unclear whether the dead quagga mussel that was found is part of a reproducing population.

Montana requires everyone transporting watercraft within the state to stop at check stations. That includes smaller vessels like paddle boards and kayaks. Check stations have done 44,000 inspections so far this season. Twenty boats had invasive mussel species on board.

Congress honors ‘innovators’ in Montana transportation sector

By Austin Amestoy

Montana’s congressional delegation is honoring four “innovators” in the transportation sector. It’s part of a year-long initiative recognizing Montanans who’ve made great contributions to the Treasure State.

The state’s four U.S. congressmen and senators in June recognized supercentenarian Walter Breuning, pilot Cromwell Dixon, Yellowstone National Park superintendent Cam Sholly and East Helena bus driver Nick Turner. The delegates read statements before Congress highlighting the impact each man made in Montana’s transportation sector.

Breuning worked for the Great Northern Railway in Montana until he was 66 years old. But, he was perhaps better known for his life afterward — he was the oldest known living man in the world before his death at 114.

At just 19 years old, Cromwell Dixon became the first person to pilot a plane over the Continental Divide. He flew from Helena to Blossberg, Montana in 1911, less than a decade after the Wright brothers’ first flight. Dixon passed away in an accident just two days following his record-breaking journey.

Cam Sholly became the leader of Yellowstone National Park in 2018. After floods wiped out huge chunks of the park’s infrastructure in 2022, he led the recovery that reopened nearly all of the park in less than a month.

Finally, Nick Turner supervised bus routes for East Helena Public Schools until his partial retirement, though he continues to drive a route himself. Rep. Trow Downing in a statement said public servants like Turner are “the fabric of Montana communities.”

The honors come as part of Montana’s recognition of the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Bozeman man petitions for release after ICE arrest

By Aaron Bolton

A Bozeman man is arguing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents illegally arrested him late last month.

According to court records, ICE agents pulled over Jose David Cortes Torres on June 29. After checking his driver’s license, agents allegedly forced Torres from his vehicle and detained him.

Torres’ lawyer says he has lived in Bozeman since 2023 and entered the country as a minor. He graduated from a local high school.

Torres remains detained in Great Falls and filed a petition for his release while his deportation proceedings play out. He argues both his arrest and detention were illegal because ICE didn’t have an arrest warrant.

