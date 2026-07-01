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Briefs: New VA director appointed; Central MT conservation easement proposed

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton,
Victoria Traxler
Published July 1, 2026 at 12:59 PM MDT

Veterans Affairs appoints new director for Montana
Aaron Bolton

The Montana VA has a new director. The Department of Veteran Affairs announced in late June it appointed Kimberly Adkins to the position.

The Montana VA system hasn’t had a permanent director since Dr. Judy Hayman retired in 2023. The role has been filled by an interim administrator for the past three years.

Adkins will oversee 21 health care facilities statewide that serve roughly 47,000 enrolled veterans. She has served in various lower-level jobs and administrative positions in the federal government for nearly 40 years.

3,600-acre conservation easement proposed in Central Montana
Victoria Traxler

A unique conservation easement proposal aims to increase public access in central Montana while preserving critical habitat for the next century.

The Hannah Ranch Conservation Easement is proposing to conserve more than 3,600 acres of native riparian, shrub and grassland habitat in central Montana.

According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the easement covers a large section of the western foothills of the Big Snowy Mountains. This would increase access to public lands used for recreation and hunting, as well as maintain agricultural productivity. If approved, the 99-year easement would be a first-of-its-kind for the state.

Hannah Ranch contains range habitat for a variety of big game animals, birds and 50 of Montana’s species of concern. The 30-day public review and comment period for the easement proposal ends on July 28. A public informational meeting will be held in Livingston July 21.
Tags
Montana News Montana News BriefsKimberly AdkinsJudy HaymanMontana Fish, Wildlife & ParksHannah Ranch Conservation Easement
Aaron Bolton
Aaron joined the MTPR team in 2019. He reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.

aaron@mtpr.org or call/text at 612-799-1269
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Victoria Traxler
Victoria Traxler is MTPR's Rural Policy Reporter.
See stories by Victoria Traxler
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