© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Fruitful Journey: Pear on wheels spreads joy on cross-country road trip

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published July 6, 2026 at 7:48 AM MDT
24-year-old sculpture artist Andrew Glubbey smiles next to his magnum opus, "Pear Car." He stopped in Missoula for a week in late June to swap the broken scooter beneath the pear for a more powerful touring motorcycle.
Austin Amestoy
/
MTPR
24-year-old sculpture artist Andrew Glubbey smiles next to his magnum opus, "Pear Car." He stopped in Missoula for a week in late June to swap the broken scooter beneath the pear for a more powerful touring motorcycle.

Missoula has a reputation for attracting all kinds of wayward characters, but it’s likely never hosted the driver of a pear on wheels — yes, we’re talking about the fruit. That changed in June with the arrival of a social media celebrity on a road trip for the ages.

The creator and driver of the so-called “Pear Car,” Andrew Glubbey, says the little motor pushing him along inside the wooden pear sculpture just gave out, stranding him in Missoula late last month. He documented the incident on his TikTok page, where videos of his absurd contraption have been going viral.

24-year-old Glubbey worked at a Waffle House in Florida before deciding he needed a major life shake-up. He quit his job and focused his time on his true passion: sculpture art. Earlier this year, inspiration struck.

“I’m building a pear motorcycle from this scooter that I got, and I want to drive it from Florida all the way to Washington,” Glubbey said in a video.

The moped had an impressive run. It took Glubbey all the way from Florida to Missoula — a journey of about a month, never going more than 40 miles per hour.

Creator Andrew Glubbey says "Pear Car" is fully street legal, with blinkers, reflectors, a brake light, rearview mirrors and more.
Austin Amestoy
/
MTPR
Creator Andrew Glubbey says "Pear Car" is fully street legal, with blinkers, reflectors, a brake light, rearview mirrors and more.

I encountered Glubbey’s video about his breakdown and sent him a message — who wouldn’t want to hear the story behind a guy driving a pear? He needed a ride to pick up the pear’s new wheels, so we hopped in my car on a rainy Monday. He was on his way to buy a lightly used touring motorcycle.

“I might be the fastest pear in the United States, if not the world — or at least Montana,” Glubbey said.

So — the big question. Why the pear? And why the road trip? Glubbey’s answer is pretty straightforward. For one, he wanted to see the country — and not by the roads most traveled. And as for the pear:

“A lot of places in the United States seem really dark right now, and I think, in some ways, seeing a pear drive down the road is a little bit of light, you know?” said Glubbey. “And, I think, it just makes me so happy.”

A few days later, Glubbey had the pear mounted on the new bike and shared an update on TikTok.

“I’ll be hitting the road tomorrow going to Spokane on the new Pear-asaki,” Glubbey said. “Check this thing out! I’m excited. See you soon, Spokane.”

On to the last leg of a fruitful journey.
Tags
Montana News Andrew GlubbeyTikTokMissoula Montana
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information