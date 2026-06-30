Feds approve disaster funding for Montana tribes after December storms

An atmospheric river in 2025 resulted in widespread wind and hail damage across Montana. Disaster relief funds for two eastern Montana tribal communities were recently approved.

Federal disaster assistance for damage caused by severe storms last year is now available to Montana’s Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux tribes, and the Crow tribe.

In December 2025, hail and wind gusts resulted in millions of dollars in damage to homes and businesses across Montana. These federal funds will help cover costs incurred by cleanup and recovery efforts. That includes grants for temporary housing and repairs, or loans for uninsured property loss.

The Internal Revenue Service also issued an extension to businesses and people in the region impacted by the disaster. Eligible taxpayers now have until Sept. 28 to file various federal individual and business tax returns and to make tax payments.

