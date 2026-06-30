© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A graphic showing individuals reading a paper, listening to the radio, watching video, using a computer and using a phone.
Survey: How do you get your news and entertainment?
Tell us how you use the radio, along with social media, smartphones, tablets, streaming and the web to stay connected to entertainment, news and updates from MTPR and other sources. Whether you use all these things or none, your response is helpful.

Feds approve disaster funding for Montana tribes after December storms

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler
Published June 30, 2026 at 9:11 AM MDT
Montana News
Montana Public Radio

An atmospheric river in 2025 resulted in widespread wind and hail damage across Montana. Disaster relief funds for two eastern Montana tribal communities were recently approved.

Federal disaster assistance for damage caused by severe storms last year is now available to Montana’s Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux tribes, and the Crow tribe.

In December 2025, hail and wind gusts resulted in millions of dollars in damage to homes and businesses across Montana. These federal funds will help cover costs incurred by cleanup and recovery efforts. That includes grants for temporary housing and repairs, or loans for uninsured property loss.

The Internal Revenue Service also issued an extension to businesses and people in the region impacted by the disaster. Eligible taxpayers now have until Sept. 28 to file various federal individual and business tax returns and to make tax payments.
Tags
Montana News Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux TribesCrow TribeInternal Revenue Service
Victoria Traxler
Victoria Traxler is MTPR's Rural Policy Reporter.
See stories by Victoria Traxler
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information