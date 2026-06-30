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New education task force to study improvements to statewide exam

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published June 30, 2026 at 8:36 AM MDT
A closeup of a student's arm and hand holding a pencil as he takes a test. A blurry classroom with other students is visible in the background.
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School students hard at work in the classroom sitting with his head on his hand reading and writing notes on sheets of white paper, taking exam concept

Two years after former state Superintendent Elsie Arntzen switched Montana’s statewide student exam to a controversial new model, education officials have finally given it the green light — with some strings attached.

Members of the state Board of Public Education this month voted to formally adopt the Montana Aligned to Standards Through-Year Exam — better known as MAST — as Montana’s federal accountability test. But only with the promise the Office of Public Instruction set up a task force designed to come up with solutions to the test’s well-documented problems. Those include delayed test results, difficulty interpreting them and low rates of students and parents accessing scores.

At a recent meeting, board member Ron Slinger said surveys have shown students vastly prefer MAST’s model of spreading out testing in smaller bites throughout the year, instead of one big exam in the spring.

“There’s a phenomenal opportunity, and we’re missing it by a very large amount,” Slinger said. “Through-year assessment is really a great concept, but it has to be done correctly; it has to be all-in.”

Montana’s Office of Public Instruction and the Board of Public Education share oversight of the state’s public K-12 schools. But it was OPI that decided to move forward with MAST several years ago.

The state has paid more than $5 million to implement the new test, according to a spokesperson for the education department. That money has so far come from a federal grant.
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Montana News EducationElsie ArntzenMASTMontana Office of Public InstructionRon SlingerMontana Board of Public Education
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
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