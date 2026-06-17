Democratic Senate candidate says she's 'in it to win it'

Montana’s Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate Monday directly addressed speculation about her political future. Alani Bankhead confirmed she’s "in it to win it."

“If dropping out was the right move to pave the way for a better candidate I would absolutely do it, because the stakes are so high," Bankhead said. "But Seth Bodnar is absolutely the last person on the face of this earth I would ever drop out of this race for.”

Bodnar led the University of Montana for eight years before resigning in January to pursue his independent bid for the U.S Senate.

Bankhead Monday accused Bodnar of deflecting responsibility for sexual discrimination claims during his tenure.

A statement from the Bodnar camp Monday disputed her assertion, saying, "No wrongdoing was ever found in this lawsuit, and the majority of plaintiffs made allegations about an existing culture at the University, including claims dating back more than a decade prior to Seth’s tenure as President.”

Meanwhile, Bodnar announced Monday that former Montana Democratic Senators Jon Tester and Max Baucus are endorsing his campaign. He’s also racked up endorsements from former Republican Gov. Mark Racicot, former Chair of the Montana Republican Party Susan Geise and Gary Buchanan, former independent candidate for Montana's eastern congressional district.