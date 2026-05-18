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Montana politics, elections and legislative news

In Butte, Buttigieg stumps for 'dark money' restrictions

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published May 18, 2026 at 3:50 PM MDT
Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks at a podium inside Butte’s Mother Lode Theater. A sign on the podium reads, “Elections Are Not For Sale.”
Shaylee Ragar
Pete Buttigieg, former presidential candidate and mayor of South Bend, Indiana, held a town hall in Butte, Montana on May 17, 2026, in support of the "Montana Plan" ballot initiative that would limit corporate spending on political campaigns.

Prominent Democrat and former transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg stumped in Butte Sunday for a ballot initiative aimed at restricting dark money in politics.

Former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock introduced Buttigieg, saying he thinks Montana can lead the way to rein in money in politics.

“Like you, he knows that big companies and special interests don’t spend out of the generosity of their big corporate hearts. They spend to try to get something,” Bullock said.

Buttigieg, a 2020 candidate for president, didn’t end up in Butte by chance. Organizers knew their message would hit harder in a place once ruled by titans of the mining industry in the late 19th century who held vast wealth and political sway. Montana voters passed the Corrupt Practice Act of 1912 to leash their power. Buttigieg called on Montanans to take action again.

"The most important thing about Copper Kings is that they didn’t get the last word. The people of Montana did," Buttigieg told the crowd.

The Transparent Election Initiative is behind the proposal. It would bar businesses, associations and other “artificial persons" from supporting political campaigns.

The proposal has already survived a few legal challenges, including a lawsuit filed by several Montana industry groups that say the proposed restrictions violate their right to free speech. That argument was the basis for the 2010 federal Citizens United decision that protects corporate spending in elections. The Montana Supreme Court dismissed the suit, but that doesn’t preclude another court challenge if voters approve the proposal in November.

Supporters say the initiative offers a workaround for Citizens United by targeting entities instead of speech. But some skeptics question how much impact it can actually have on the broader political landscape.

At the packed Mother Lode Theater, Buttigieg was asked whether the proposal could unintentionally limit support for grassroots efforts that already struggle to pull in funds. He said the ballot language tries to make clear it’s aimed at corporations, and that reform has to start somewhere.

“I can’t see – I’m sure there is – but I can’t see a way for it to get much more distorted than it already is. And to move in the direction putting common sense limits on that I think is our best chance of having a more fair shot,” Buttigieg answered.

Ballot initiatives require about 60,000 signatures from across the state. Those signatures are due June 19.
Tags
Montana News 2026 electionsPete ButtigiegSteve BullockThe Montana PlanCitizens United
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio.

Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
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