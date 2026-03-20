Proposed 'dark money' ban draws court challenge from industry groups
Several Montana industry groups and chambers of commerce are suing the state over a ballot initiative aimed at restricting dark money.
The lawsuit asks the Montana Supreme Court to block the initiative from advancing, arguing it's unconstitutionally vague. The suit also says the proposal would violate the right to free speech if it passes.
The initiative, called the Montana Plan, would prohibit entities that do business in Montana from contributing to candidates, political parties or ballot issues. Backers say it’s a loophole around the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision, which protects corporate political donations as free speech.
In a statement, the proposal’s backers say the lawsuit is an attempt to "silence a growing, citizen-led movement and protect the influence of large corporate interests."
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Democratic candidates for the western district House seat try to differentiate themselves from the pack. One area they differ: whether or not to take PAC money. Montana voters may get a chance to change campaign spending laws in the state. And one of the Democratic candidates hopes to channel the campaign success of a former governor.
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Democrats competing in Montana’s western district congressional race met for a debate in Butte Tuesday. They discussed money in politics, data centers and access to health care, among other topics. While the candidates found some distinction between their views, they agree on most issues.
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Montana Democrats gathered in Helena over the weekend to rally ahead of the 2026 election. Party leaders focused their message on rebuilding support for Democrats and unifying around their candidates.
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Daines is out, Alme and Bodnar are in. Flint is in, Zinke is out. Sheehy is in ... a scuffle in the Senate. Just another week in Montana politics.