Proposed 'dark money' ban draws court challenge from industry groups

Several Montana industry groups and chambers of commerce are suing the state over a ballot initiative aimed at restricting dark money.

The lawsuit asks the Montana Supreme Court to block the initiative from advancing, arguing it's unconstitutionally vague. The suit also says the proposal would violate the right to free speech if it passes.

The initiative, called the Montana Plan , would prohibit entities that do business in Montana from contributing to candidates, political parties or ballot issues. Backers say it’s a loophole around the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision, which protects corporate political donations as free speech.

In a statement, the proposal’s backers say the lawsuit is an attempt to "silence a growing, citizen-led movement and protect the influence of large corporate interests."