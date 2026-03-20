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Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Proposed 'dark money' ban draws court challenge from industry groups

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published March 20, 2026 at 5:06 PM MDT

Several Montana industry groups and chambers of commerce are suing the state over a ballot initiative aimed at restricting dark money.

The lawsuit asks the Montana Supreme Court to block the initiative from advancing, arguing it's unconstitutionally vague. The suit also says the proposal would violate the right to free speech if it passes.

The initiative, called the Montana Plan, would prohibit entities that do business in Montana from contributing to candidates, political parties or ballot issues. Backers say it’s a loophole around the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision, which protects corporate political donations as free speech.

In a statement, the proposal’s backers say the lawsuit is an attempt to "silence a growing, citizen-led movement and protect the influence of large corporate interests."

"Issue advocacy" mailers from the 2012 Montana elections.
Montana News
Ballot initiative to restrict 'dark money' in Montana elections advances.
Shaylee Ragar
2026 Elections

Tags
Montana News Montana Politicsdark moneyThe Montana PlanCitizens United
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio.

Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
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