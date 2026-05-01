Pete Buttigieg plans Butte town hall to back campaign spending initiative

Prominent Democrat Pete Buttigieg will stump for a Montana ballot initiative in Butte next month. The proposal aims to rein in corporate campaign spending.

Buttigieg announced his support for the so-called “Montana Plan” in a video posted to social media.

“Montana has a history, going back to the days of the Copper Kings, of dealing with and standing up to, concentrated power and wealth distorting democracy. And the Montana Plan is a way to change all of that.”

That political power was concentrated in the Butte region amid a copper mining boom in the late 1800s. Titans of industry vied for control and influenced policymaking with their deep pockets. Several amendments to both the U.S. and Montana constitutions in the 20th century curbed their power in politics.

Buttigieg, a former presidential candidate, will hold a town hall in Butte in support of the measure on May 17. He says it could become a blueprint for other states.

Backers say they’ve found a loophole to the Citizens United decision that protects corporate donations as free speech. It would restrict businesses and other entities that operate in Montana from financially supporting political causes.

A group of industry leaders sued over the initiative, saying it’s unconstitutional and should not be allowed to advance. The Montana Supreme Court dismissed that suit , although that doesn’t preclude another challenge if it’s approved.

An initiative must get 60,000 signatures from across Montana by June 19 to earn a spot on the next ballot.