© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Report shows Montana is one of six states without a preschool program

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published April 29, 2026 at 1:45 PM MDT
Map of states with and without state-funded preschool programs
National Institute for Early Education Research
Map of states with and without state-funded preschool programs

A new nationwide report shows Montana is one of just six states that doesn’t have a preschool program.

States are spending more on early childhood education than ever before. That includes Montana, even though the state doesn’t have a traditional preschool program.

That’s according to the National Institute for Early Education Research. The nonprofit’s 2025 report indicates only Montana, Idaho, South Dakota, Wyoming, Indiana and New Hampshire lack state-funded preschool programs.

Montana has moved in that direction. State lawmakers in recent years approved new programs designed to help four-year-olds gain the basic reading and math skills needed to enter kindergarten.

But the National Institute for Early Education doesn’t consider such programs the same as full-fledged preschool, which is available to more kids. Just over a third of all four-year-olds nationwide are enrolled in preschool. The nonprofit estimates about 17% of Montana’s are participating in literacy programs.
Tags
Montana News National Institute for Early Education ResearchpreschoolEducation
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information