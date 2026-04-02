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Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

State Supreme Court dismisses challenge to 'dark money' initiative

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published April 2, 2026 at 7:09 AM MDT

The Montana Supreme Court dismissed a challenge to a proposed ballot initiative aimed at dark money in politics.

A coalition of industry groups, like the Montana Chamber of Commerce and the Montana Mining Association, sued to block the proposal. They argue it’s unconstitutionally vague and violates their right to free speech.

The initiative, dubbed the Montana Plan, would prohibit entities like businesses and nonprofits from donating to political campaigns. It’s pitched as a loophole to the Citizens United decision.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen allowed the proposal to advance, finding it legally sufficient. The state’s Supreme Court justices unanimously agreed to uphold his findings.

The justices also wrote they want to avoid interfering with the citizen initiative process, and noted the proposal could be challenged again if it makes it on the ballot and is passed by voters in November.

Dark money
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Montana News 2026 electionsMontana Supreme CourtAustin Knudsendark moneycampaign finance
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio.

Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
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