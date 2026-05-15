Briefs: AG calls for scrutiny of OpenAI; Ocasio-Cortez in Missoula; MT cities grow

State Attorney General Austin Knudsen is demanding federal regulators take a close look at one of the largest A.I. companies in the world before it hits the stock market. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a leading voice for progressive Democrats, will stump for a Montana candidate next week. All but one of Montana’s seven largest cities added new residents last year.

Attorney general calls for scrutiny of OpenAI

State Attorney General Austin Knudsen is demanding federal regulators take a close look at one of the largest A.I. companies in the world before it hits the stock market.

In a letter joined by nine other Republican attorneys general, Knudsen says OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s leadership of the company may put Montana’s public investment accounts at risk. Reuters reported last year the colossal tech firm is aiming to go public with a $1 trillion value . That would be one of the largest initial public offerings ever.

Knudsen says Altman has a history of “self-dealing and undisclosed conflicts of interest” that could put markets at risk. The attorney general adds Montana’s pension funds for teachers, police officers and other public servants are invested in public markets and may be impacted if OpenAI isn’t intently scrutinized.

Companies need to receive approval from the federal securities and exchange commission before its stocks can be bought and sold on public markets.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to stump for House candidate in Missoula

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a leading voice for progressive Democrats, will stump for a Montana candidate next week. Sam Forstag is running in the four-way Democratic primary for the western U.S. House seat. The smokejumper and union leader previously touted endorsements from Ocasio-Cortez and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. Forstag and the congresswoman will be joined by international union president Sara Nelson for a rally in Missoula on May 22 at the Wilma Theater.

Nearly all Montana cities grew in population in 2025