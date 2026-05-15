Judge orders release of Froid man held on immigration charges since January

After more than three months in jail, a federal judge allowed undocumented immigrant Roberto Orozco-Ramirez to be released. A longtime mechanic and beloved community member in Froid, Montana, Orozco-Ramirez was detained by border patrol in January. MTPR's Victoria Traxler spoke with Montana PBS reporter Matt Standal to learn more.

Victoria Traxler Matt, the state has been watching this case closely. What happened that led to his release?

Matt Standal So, Orozco-Ramirez's case is really a culmination of about five months of legal proceedings. They were able to successfully argue that Orozco-Ramirez just was not given due process right now.

Victoria Traxler Yeah, we're hearing the way that the federal government processes these cases has changed and that's coming into play here. Can you tell us more?

Matt Standal Last year, the Trump administration passed a new level of guidance for immigration authorities and federal prosecutors that pretty much put people like Roberto on a lower level of due process rights than they had normally enjoyed. And so the crucial difference here is Roberto was able to be locked up for nearly five months because of this sort of nebulous guidance that has no bearing in Congress or the Supreme Court, it's just sort of guidance from the Trump administration, and Roberto's lawyers were successfully able to argue that that's illegal, it's wrong, and that's ultimately what allowed him to be freed

Victoria Traxler Now you were there for that reunion. Tell us a little bit what that looked like.

Matt Standal If there's one word I could use to describe when Orozco-Ramirez was actually let out of jail after five months, it would be relief. His son surprised him. Roberto didn't know that his son would come and be there for when his dad got out of the jail. And it was a great emotional moment. There was tears and they got the heck out of the jail parking lot there, going back to Froid.

Victoria Traxler So now that Orozco-Ramirez has been reunited with his family and is heading back to Froid, what comes next for him in this case?

Matt Standal Roberto Orozco-Ramirez's attorneys tell me that he's still got a long legal battle ahead of him. And we're talking something that might be two to three years in length.

Victoria Traxler Well, thank you, Matt. We appreciate this update. Thanks for giving us your time.

Matt Standal Yeah, thank you.