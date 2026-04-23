Olszewski, Flint face-off in GOP U.S. House debate

Two candidates competing for the GOP nomination in Montana’s western congressional district met for a debate Tuesday.

It’s the only match-up scheduled ahead of June’s primary. Former State Sen. Al Olszewski and longtime radio host Aaron Flint met at Calvary Chapel in Bozeman to pitch themselves as the best candidate for the job.

Republicans Ray Curtis and Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen are also running for the seat that’s being vacated by Rep. Ryan Zinke, but were not at the debate.

Olszewski says he’s the only candidate with firsthand legislative experience and a voting record.

“I’m here before you to say I do have the most experience in legislating as a representative actually having to push on a green button or a red button.”

But Flint countered he has a more relevant background having worked on Capitol Hill for former Montana Sen. Conrad Burns in the early 2000s. Flint is endorsed by Zinke and President Donald Trump, which he referenced several times while pitching himself as a D.C. outsider.

“The American people and the people of Montana are tired of some of these useless members of Congress and these perennial politicians," Flint said. "They want a fighter, not a bureaucrat.”

Olszewski asked Flint if his support for Trump has limits when it comes to the war in Iran. Olszewski said he trusts Trump, but that further military action needs congressional approval.

“Because the 1973 War Powers Act is going to require our president to lay down some cards and tell us exactly where we need to go going forward,” Olszewski said.

Flint responded that Democrats, like Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, are invoking the act to usurp the president’s authority.

“Do you want Ilhan Omar having veto authority over the commander in chief while your sons and daughters are in harm’s way?”

Montana’s primary election is June 2.

Find more interviews with congressional candidates. Flint did not agree to an interview with Montana Public Radio despite several attempts to schedule one.