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Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Q&A: Sam Lux, Democratic eastern district U.S. House candidate

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler
Published April 17, 2026 at 11:21 AM MDT
Sam Lux
https://luxformontana.com
Sam Lux

MTPR is airing interviews with candidates running for federal office in 2026. MTPR's Victoria Traxler speaks with Sam Lux, a Democrat running for Montana's eastern U.S. House seat.

Transcript to come.

Sam Lux
Sam Lux
Democratic candidate for Montana's eastern district U.S. House seat.
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Montana News 2026 electionsRussell ClevelandCandidate Q&AHealth careHousing
Victoria Traxler
Victoria Traxler is MTPR's Rural Policy Reporter.
See stories by Victoria Traxler
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