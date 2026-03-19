Briefs: Property tax exemption; Missoula floodplain maps; Sex education lawsuit

Deadline nears for property tax 'homestead' exemption applications

Shaylee Ragar

The deadline to apply for the state’s new "homestead" property tax exemption is midnight on March 19. Application rates show mixed success so far.

The tax break is available to long-term rental owners and homeowners who have lived in their primary residences for seven months or longer.

The policy is part of a complex framework enacted by the state Legislature and Gov. Greg Gianforte last year. Second homes, big businesses, short-term rentals, and high value properties will see higher taxes to pay for the homestead exemption.

A fiscal analysis projected that 54,000 long-term rental owners would apply for the tax break. As of Tuesday, about 35,000 had submitted paperwork.

More than 250,000 homeowners have applied for the primary residence tax exemption, which is more than the analysis projected.

Property owners who don’t apply by midnight Friday won’t qualify for the exemption this year, but can apply for a refund in 2027.

Missoula County plans public meetings on floodplain map changes

Austin Amestoy

Missoula County is hosting public open houses on its new draft floodplain map over the next few weeks. It’s the first time in 50 years the map has been revised using new data. It would add hundreds of properties into flood-prone areas. The change could mean new insurance requirements and building restrictions for homeowners.

The open houses will all begin at 6 p.m. The first is set for March 23 at the Missoula County fairgrounds. There are also meetings March 26 at Lolo School, March 30 at the Frenchtown Fire Hall and March 31 at Clinton School.

Judge clears the way for challenge to state sex education laws

Austin Amestoy

A Montana judge Wednesday gave the go-ahead to plaintiffs challenging state laws that restricted how schools teach sex education.

The lawsuit stems from a policy Republicans passed in 2021 that requires schools to give notice to parents before teaching sex ed. Lawmakers later tightened those rules by adding restrictions on schools giving “identity instruction.”

Plaintiffs sued, arguing the law is too broad and has had a chilling effect on teachers’ ability to answer student questions without fear of discipline. Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Christopher Abbott allowed most of the challenge to move forward, blocking the state’s request to dismiss it.