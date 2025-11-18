© 2025 MTPR
Revised flood risk maps could trigger new insurance, permit requirements

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published November 18, 2025 at 2:46 PM MST
Montana draft floodplain mapping. The flood hazard information in this screen capture from Nov. 18, 2025, is a draft/preliminary product. The draft/preliminary floodplain designations are undergoing public review and are based on updated flood study information.
Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation
Montana draft floodplain mapping. The flood hazard information in this screen capture from Nov. 18, 2025, is a draft/preliminary product. The draft/preliminary floodplain designations are undergoing public review and are based on updated flood study information.

Farmer Jon Turner sometimes needs a canoe to cross his property in the spring. He parks his ATV next to a steep cliff above the river and points to a knot of barbed wire in the rushing water below.

“That used to be the fenceline. That used to be land,” Turner says. “The river does what it’s going to do, and eventually, it’s going to keep taking all of this stuff.”

Missoula County’s draft flood risk map shows areas most likely to be underwater in a large flood that occurs once in a hundred years, on average. Many homeowners added to the floodplain will have to buy flood insurance. They’ll need to get county permits to make changes to their properties, from building a shed to putting on an addition.

County floodplain administrator Matt Heimel says he knows the requirements can feel burdensome to homeowners. But he says it’s a matter of public safety.

“We’re kind of glossing over the underlying risk and the tragic consequences that can come if we’re not prepared,” Heimel says.

A flood in 2018 waterlogged many houses in Orchard Homes. But Heimel says that flood pales in comparison to the last major event in 1908. A month of near-nonstop rain washed out the city’s bridges and destroyed homes. It’s the kind of 100-year flood the new map is designed to warn residents about.

Back in Orchard Homes, Jon Turner welcomes the update.

“You can use it for agriculture, you can use it for recreation, but to try to change the path of the water — we shouldn’t be messing with that. That’s not us,” Turner says.

More than a dozen other counties in the state are also revising their flood risk maps. Missoula will hold public meetings on its draft map early next year.
Montana News flooding Missoula County
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
