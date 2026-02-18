© 2026 MTPR
Frigid temperatures, strong winds prompt state of emergency for Blackfeet Reservation

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler
Published February 18, 2026 at 10:12 AM MST
National Weather Service Great Falls graphic titled “Arctic Cold Returns,” issued Feb. 17 at 3 p.m. MST. The notice warns of bitterly cold temperatures now through Friday, coldest in northern areas, with wind chills as low as minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Potential impacts listed include frostbite and hypothermia, hazardous outdoor conditions for animals and livestock, and freezing of poorly insulated water lines. Additional information notes Arctic air will slowly ease this weekend. The graphic includes safety tips for people (dress in layers, cover exposed skin, limit outdoor time, check on family), vehicles (keep gas tank at least half full, add blankets, maintain tire pressure, carry a safety kit, notify family if traveling, use caution if car is left running), and pets (limit outdoor time, bring pets inside, check paws, ensure water and food, provide shelter).
U.S. National Weather Service, Great Falls, MT.
Blackfeet tribal officials declared a state of emergency due to extreme winter temperatures impacting the region.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 6 below zero in Browning Wednesday morning, and a low of negative 13 on Wednesday night. Wind gusts may also reach up to 50 mph.

The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council opened a warming shelter located at the Stick Game Arbor located near Glacier Peaks Casino. Residents can access warm meals, drinks, and a place to rest there.

More information regarding shelters, food, transportation or other weather-related emergencies can be found on the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council’s Facebook page. Residents can also contact Fire Cashe at 406-338-2938 for more information on those services.
Victoria Traxler
Victoria Traxler is MTPR's Rural Policy Reporter.
See stories by Victoria Traxler
