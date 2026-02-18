Frigid temperatures, strong winds prompt state of emergency for Blackfeet Reservation

Blackfeet tribal officials declared a state of emergency due to extreme winter temperatures impacting the region.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 6 below zero in Browning Wednesday morning, and a low of negative 13 on Wednesday night. Wind gusts may also reach up to 50 mph.

The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council opened a warming shelter located at the Stick Game Arbor located near Glacier Peaks Casino. Residents can access warm meals, drinks, and a place to rest there.