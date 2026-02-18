Frigid temperatures, strong winds prompt state of emergency for Blackfeet Reservation
Blackfeet tribal officials declared a state of emergency due to extreme winter temperatures impacting the region.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 6 below zero in Browning Wednesday morning, and a low of negative 13 on Wednesday night. Wind gusts may also reach up to 50 mph.
The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council opened a warming shelter located at the Stick Game Arbor located near Glacier Peaks Casino. Residents can access warm meals, drinks, and a place to rest there.
More information regarding shelters, food, transportation or other weather-related emergencies can be found on the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council’s Facebook page. Residents can also contact Fire Cashe at 406-338-2938 for more information on those services.