Federal reversal restores addiction, mental health funding after unexplained cuts

Researcher Helen Russette’s team on the Rocky Boy’s Reservation is studying why local youth turn to drugs and alcohol. They received roughly $1.2 million from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, or SAMSHA, to develop youth drug prevention programs.

Russette was stunned when she received an email Tuesday night saying her grant had been cut.

“We were very upset and confused. We didn’t know why we were terminated. Our program officer could not confirm or explain the rationale or the why we were terminated,” Russette said.

Then she received a letter Thursday saying her funding was restored. It didn’t include an explanation.

Missoula County says its funding for youth mental health services in schools was restored. Lewis and Clark County says it also had funding returned for a youth suicide prevention program.