© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Montana Highway Patrol now accepts digital driver's licenses for traffic stops

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published January 15, 2026 at 6:16 AM MST
A hand holds an iPhone displaying a Montana Mobile ID in Apple Wallet. The digital ID shows a stylized landscape with mountains, flowers, and a blue bison skull, along with the name "Kelly G." A message below reads, "Driver’s License – Your driver’s license is ready to use."
Montana Department of Justice Motor Vehicle Division
A Montana Mobile ID on an iPhone. A Mobile ID is a digital version of your physical driver’s license. It’s now available on a smartphone via Apple or Google Wallet.

Montana Highway Patrol Troopers are now accepting Mobile IDs, an optional and new alternative to traditional driver’s licenses.

A Montana Mobile ID is a digital version of your physical driver’s license. It’s now available on a smartphone via Apple or Google Wallet.

Montana Highway Patrol Troopers are currently the only law enforcement agency in the state accepting Montana Mobile IDs for routine traffic stops.

They are not allowed to request a Mobile ID, but drivers can opt to use it in place of a physical one. Officers read it through a state-issued iPhone. According to the state Justice Department the only information collected from Mobile ID is the same that’s on a physical drivers license.

Users will never be required to physically hand over their device to law enforcement. The U.S. Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that police require a warrant to search cell phones, even if acquired during a legal arrest.

The state still recommends everyone carry a traditional physical ID for verification.
Tags
Montana News Montana Highway PatrolMontana Mobile ID
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information