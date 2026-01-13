© 2026 MTPR
Briefs: Property tax breaks; Former teacher charged with sexual abuse; New CWD detection

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar,
Austin AmestoyElinor Smith
Published January 13, 2026 at 7:04 AM MST

Homeowners can apply for reduced property tax rates on primary residences. A former Missoula County teacher has been charged with felony sexual abuse following an undercover investigation. Chronic wasting disease has been detected for the first time east of Great Falls.

Homeowners can apply for reduced property tax rates
Shaylee Ragar

Montana homeowners can now apply to claim reduced property tax rates on primary residences for 2026.

The state Legislature and Gov. Greg Gianforte created the “homestead exemption” last legislative session. It gives tax breaks to primary Montana homeowners. The policy shifts a higher tax burden onto second homes, short-term rentals and big businesses.

The policy also created a tiered property tax system, which shifted a higher burden onto higher value homes. That went into effect in 2025.

Homeowners who applied for and received tax rebates last year automatically qualify for the homestead rate. New applicants must confirm they’ll live at their primary residence for at least seven months of the year.

More information is on the Montana Department of Revenue’s website at homestead.mt.gov.

Former Missoula County teacher charged with felony sexual abuse
Austin Amestoy

A former Missoula County teacher has been charged with felony sexual abuse following an undercover investigation. The Missoulian first reported the charges against 42-year-old Cody Davis. An officer with a state human trafficking task force posed as a preteen girl and made contact with Davis, according to charging documents. Davis allegedly asked for sexually explicit pictures and asked to have sex with the fictional girl. He’s facing up to 205 years in prison.

Following the Missoulian’s report, Montana’s state superintendent suspended Davis’ teaching license. In a press release, Supt. Susie Hedalen said Davis was not actively teaching, and said she asked the Board of Public Education to permanently revoke Davis’ teaching license. Hedalen added she’s reviewing state laws to ensure illegal or inappropriate behavior is reported to her office.

Chronic wasting disease detected east of Great Falls for the first time
Elinor Smith

Chronic wasting disease has been detected for the first time east of Great Falls. The disease was recently found in a mule deer buck harvested near the Stanford area. Multiple rounds of testing confirmed the positive results.

Chronic Wasting Disease is a contagious fatal disease among animals such as deer and elk. There is no known transmission of the disease to humans. However, the CDC recommends hunters do not eat infected animals.

Although the general hunting season is over, FWP still encourages Montanans in the area to get their game tested during damaged game and shoulder season hunts. More information about the disease or where to test harvested game can be found at fwp.mt.gov/CWD.
Montana News Chronic Wasting Diseaseproperty taxesSusie HedalenCody Davis
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio.

Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana's journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station's morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
Elinor Smith
Elinor is a reporter, social media content creator and host of All Things Considered on Montana Public Radio.
