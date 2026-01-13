Briefs: Property tax breaks; Former teacher charged with sexual abuse; New CWD detection

Homeowners can apply for reduced property tax rates on primary residences. A former Missoula County teacher has been charged with felony sexual abuse following an undercover investigation. Chronic wasting disease has been detected for the first time east of Great Falls.

Homeowners can apply for reduced property tax rates

Shaylee Ragar

Montana homeowners can now apply to claim reduced property tax rates on primary residences for 2026.

The state Legislature and Gov. Greg Gianforte created the “homestead exemption” last legislative session. It gives tax breaks to primary Montana homeowners. The policy shifts a higher tax burden onto second homes, short-term rentals and big businesses.

The policy also created a tiered property tax system, which shifted a higher burden onto higher value homes. That went into effect in 2025 .

Homeowners who applied for and received tax rebates last year automatically qualify for the homestead rate. New applicants must confirm they’ll live at their primary residence for at least seven months of the year.

More information is on the Montana Department of Revenue’s website at homestead.mt.gov .

Former Missoula County teacher charged with felony sexual abuse

Austin Amestoy

A former Missoula County teacher has been charged with felony sexual abuse following an undercover investigation. The Missoulian first reported the charges against 42-year-old Cody Davis. An officer with a state human trafficking task force posed as a preteen girl and made contact with Davis, according to charging documents. Davis allegedly asked for sexually explicit pictures and asked to have sex with the fictional girl. He’s facing up to 205 years in prison.

Following the Missoulian’s report, Montana’s state superintendent suspended Davis’ teaching license . In a press release, Supt. Susie Hedalen said Davis was not actively teaching, and said she asked the Board of Public Education to permanently revoke Davis’ teaching license. Hedalen added she’s reviewing state laws to ensure illegal or inappropriate behavior is reported to her office.

Chronic wasting disease detected east of Great Falls for the first time

Elinor Smith

Chronic wasting disease has been detected for the first time east of Great Falls. The disease was recently found in a mule deer buck harvested near the Stanford area. Multiple rounds of testing confirmed the positive results.

Chronic Wasting Disease is a contagious fatal disease among animals such as deer and elk. There is no known transmission of the disease to humans. However, the CDC recommends hunters do not eat infected animals.