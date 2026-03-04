© 2026 MTPR
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen joins western district House race

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published March 4, 2026 at 8:03 AM MST
Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen
Montana Secretary of State office
Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen

Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen joined the race for Montana’s western congressional district Tuesday.

She’s the third Republican in 24 hours to enter the race after current Rep. Ryan Zinke announced his retirement at the end of his term next January.

Jacobsen has served as Montana’s top elections official since 2020.

She’ll face talk radio host Aaron Flint and former state lawmaker Al Olszewski in the Republican primary.

If Jacobsen resigns her role as secretary of state, the Montana Constitution grants the governor power to appoint a replacement until the next general election.
Montana News 2026 electionsChristi JacobsenAaron FlintAlbert Olszewski
