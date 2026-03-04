Montana congressmen wholeheartedly back attacks on Iran

Montana’s federal representatives back the Trump administration partnering with Israel to attack Iran.

Montana U.S. Sen. Tim Sheehy, a former Navy SEAL, called the action "a righteous endeavor" on social media. He told CNN the action is long overdue.

“I’m very grateful the president has made the decision to finally take these folks out, because again, as you know, since the 1980s, this regime has been murdering in the most brutal way, not just American servicemen, but innocent civilians the world over.”

Rep. Troy Downing, a U.S. Air Force veteran representing eastern Montana, commended President Trump on social media for challenging Iranian leadership and what he called a "clear and present danger."

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told Newsmax that Trump has moral clarity on the operation. Daines said a reign of terror has come to an end.

“This gives the Iranian people a chance now to reset a much better, bolder, brighter, peaceful future.”

Rep. Ryan Zinke, representing western Montana, said in a statement he stands behind the president as he "removes the radical Islamic government in Iran that has been at war with the United States for decades." He said he looks forward to continued consultation between the president and Congress on the military operation.

Zinke said he’ll be voting against a war powers resolution that would limit Trump from taking additional unilateral action in the region. Democrats and a handful of Republicans support the resolution, arguing it’s unconstitutional for Trump to go to war without congressional approval.

Daines will also vote no on the resolution. A spokesperson for Downing said he would comment when the vote is closer. Sheehy did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.

Congress is set to vote on the proposal this week.