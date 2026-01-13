Affordable Care Act enrollment closes Wednesday amid premium price spikes

The Affordable Care Act Marketplace saw record enrollment in Montana last year at a little more than 77,000 people. That’s thanks in part to enhanced federal subsidies that help people afford monthly premiums for their health insurance.

Those subsidies have expired and many Montanans will see their premiums more than double as a result, according to KFF, a nonpartisan health research group.

Olivia Riutta is with Cover Montana, a nonprofit that helps Montanans shop for ACA coverage.

“A lot of folks who maybe had a Silver plan in the past are purchasing a Bronze plan and we’re seeing folks who are purchasing catastrophic plans.”

Riutta says even a catastrophic plan with its higher out-of-pocket costs is better than nothing. She says some people can’t afford the higher prices and are forgoing coverage.

Preliminary federal data shows enrollment in Montana is down roughly 5,000 people compared to last year.

The deadline to enroll in an ACA health plan is midnight Wednesday.