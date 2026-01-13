© 2026 MTPR
Affordable Care Act enrollment closes Wednesday amid premium price spikes

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published January 13, 2026 at 7:40 AM MST
The Affordable Care Act health insurance marketplace homepage on August 09, 2025.
https://www.healthcare.gov/
The Affordable Care Act health insurance marketplace homepage on August 09, 2025.

The Affordable Care Act Marketplace saw record enrollment in Montana last year at a little more than 77,000 people. That’s thanks in part to enhanced federal subsidies that help people afford monthly premiums for their health insurance.

Those subsidies have expired and many Montanans will see their premiums more than double as a result, according to KFF, a nonpartisan health research group.

Olivia Riutta is with Cover Montana, a nonprofit that helps Montanans shop for ACA coverage.

“A lot of folks who maybe had a Silver plan in the past are purchasing a Bronze plan and we’re seeing folks who are purchasing catastrophic plans.”

Riutta says even a catastrophic plan with its higher out-of-pocket costs is better than nothing. She says some people can’t afford the higher prices and are forgoing coverage.

Preliminary federal data shows enrollment in Montana is down roughly 5,000 people compared to last year.

The deadline to enroll in an ACA health plan is midnight Wednesday.
Montana News Health careOlivia RiuttaAffordable Care Act
Aaron Bolton
Aaron joined the MTPR team in 2019. He reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.

aaron@mtpr.org or call/text at 612-799-1269
See stories by Aaron Bolton
