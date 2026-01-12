Missoulians honor Renee Good during candlelight vigil 

Hundreds of Missoulians gathered Sunday night to honor Renee Good who was shot and killed by an ICE agent last week in Minneapolis.

Nearly a thousand people packed onto Missoula’s Beartracks Bridge at dusk Sunday evening. The candlelight vigil, organized by grassroots groups Missoula Resists and Indivisible Missoula, was one of thousands held across the nation this past weekend.

Kate Gadbow, holding a candle and bundled up in the chilly weather, says she disagrees with Trump administration officials who say the ICE agent acted in self defense.

"That is part of being in a Democracy, people feeling free to say what they believe and not being killed for it."

Sally Mauk People gather on Beartracks Bridge in Missoula during a January 11, 2026 candlelight vigil for Renee Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE agent earlier in the week.

Rick Wheeler carried a simple wooden cross in honor of Good’s faith.

"I am actually not a Christian, but Renee was a devout Christian so this cross is for her," Wheeler said.

He said news of Wednesday’s shooting rattled him to the core.

“I was so sickened – shocked and sickened – Wednesday. Shocked and sickened. I remember ‘Four Dead in Ohio” and this took me back there. A reference to the classic Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young song "Ohio" in reaction to the Kent State shootings in 1970.

Almost everyone who spoke with MTPR at the vigil expressed frustration and sadness. Robin Kendall, however, is looking forward to November’s midterm election.

“I think the elections thus far this year have shown us that there is hope and that people are listening and that people are voting for what they actually believe America is all about. And that isn't what the Trump regime is putting forth. It really isn't.”