© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A major redesign of downtown Missoula’s traffic flow is moving closer to reality

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published December 30, 2025 at 10:15 AM MST
A map displaying plans for changes to downtown Missoula's traffic flow.
Engage Missoula
A map displaying plans for changes to downtown Missoula's traffic flow.

Missoula City Council members this month voted to draw up final plans for the $25 million Downtown Safety, Access and Mobility Project. The multi-million-dollar project has been in development for more than 15 years.

Most of that money is coming from a federal grant. Council member Gwen Jones at a meeting said the city has to move forward, or it risks letting the funding lapse.

“This is a really pivotal project for Missoula,” Jones said. “And to get this $24 million grant — we would never, ever be able to pull this kind of money out of our budget to get this type of stuff done."

Officials say the plan is designed to reduce vehicle and bike collisions and improve accessibility to downtown businesses.

Front and Main streets will shift from one-way to two-way traffic. Higgins Avenue will move from four lanes to two, with a left-turn lane and bike lanes on either side. The city is also seeking to add ramp access to Beartracks Bridge and widen trails along the Clark Fork River.

The plan traces its roots back to the city’s 2009 Downtown Master Plan. Local taxpayers are chipping in a little more than $1 million for the project.

Some councilors voted against moving it forward, citing concerns it costs too much and won't address issues like stormwater management and parking constraints.

The city hopes to get work underway in early 2027.
Tags
Montana News Missoula MontanaGwen Jones
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information