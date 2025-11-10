Bozeman Rep. Ed Stafman resigns from the state Legislature

Bozeman Democratic Rep. Ed Stafman resigned from the Montana Legislature on Nov. 1.

In his resignation letter, Stafman said he wanted to prioritize time with his family.

Stafman served in the Legislature for three terms, representing the Bozeman area since 2020. Prior to his resignation, he sat on the Law and Justice Interim Committee.

Outside of the Capitol, Stafman is Rabbi Emeritus for the Beth Shalom synagogue in Bozeman, where he served as head rabbi for a decade. He also spent 25 years practicing law as a civil rights attorney, then as a criminal defense lawyer.

Stafman said that serving in the Legislature was one of the “greatest honors” of his life.

His replacement will be determined by Gallatin County Commissioners.