© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Bozeman Rep. Ed Stafman resigns from the state Legislature

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler
Published November 10, 2025 at 3:56 PM MST
Ed Stafman.
Montana Legislature
Ed Stafman.

Bozeman Democratic Rep. Ed Stafman resigned from the Montana Legislature on Nov. 1.

In his resignation letter, Stafman said he wanted to prioritize time with his family.

Stafman served in the Legislature for three terms, representing the Bozeman area since 2020. Prior to his resignation, he sat on the Law and Justice Interim Committee.

Outside of the Capitol, Stafman is Rabbi Emeritus for the Beth Shalom synagogue in Bozeman, where he served as head rabbi for a decade. He also spent 25 years practicing law as a civil rights attorney, then as a criminal defense lawyer.

Stafman said that serving in the Legislature was one of the “greatest honors” of his life.

His replacement will be determined by Gallatin County Commissioners.
Tags
Montana News Ed StafmanMontana LegislatureBozeman Montana
Victoria Traxler
Victoria Traxler is MTPR's Rural Policy Reporter.
See stories by Victoria Traxler
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information