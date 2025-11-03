© 2025 MTPR
Voters can register for the Nov. 4th elections until 8 p.m. on Election Day

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler
Published November 3, 2025 at 4:37 PM MST

The final day to cast votes for local government elections is Nov. 4.

Voters will choose new mayors, city councilors and commissioners and consider important ballot initiatives.

Those still needing to register to vote can do so at their county election offices until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

It’s too late to return your ballots by mail. You can drop off your ballot or vote in person on Election Day. Visit the state’s Voter Portal or contact your local county elections office for more information.

A new state law requires voters to include their birth year along with a signature on their ballots.

You can check whether your absentee ballot was accepted on the state’s voter portal.
