State seeks public comment on how to use rural health funding

Congress created the Rural Health Transformation fund as part of President Donald Trump’s so-called Big Beautiful Bill. Republican lawmakers used that funding to win votes from rural legislators who say sweeping changes to Medicaid will hurt rural hospitals.

Tens of thousands of Montanans are expected to lose Medicaid coverage because they are unable to keep up with new work and other reporting requirements. Hospitals could wind up treating more uninsured patients, losing money.

Part of the Rural Health fund will be split evenly between states. Montana expects to get $500 million. It could get more as the remainder of the fund will be allocated based on a formula.

State health officials are asking hospitals, clinics and other providers to make suggestions on how to spend that money. The state’s application will need to outline spending in categories like public health, ambulance services, building the medical workforce and more.

The webinar and public comment session will take place on Thursday, Oct. 2, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Registration is required.