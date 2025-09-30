© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State seeks public comment on how to use rural health funding

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published September 30, 2025 at 7:21 AM MDT

Congress created the Rural Health Transformation fund as part of President Donald Trump’s so-called Big Beautiful Bill. Republican lawmakers used that funding to win votes from rural legislators who say sweeping changes to Medicaid will hurt rural hospitals.

Tens of thousands of Montanans are expected to lose Medicaid coverage because they are unable to keep up with new work and other reporting requirements. Hospitals could wind up treating more uninsured patients, losing money.

Part of the Rural Health fund will be split evenly between states. Montana expects to get $500 million. It could get more as the remainder of the fund will be allocated based on a formula.

State health officials are asking hospitals, clinics and other providers to make suggestions on how to spend that money. The state’s application will need to outline spending in categories like public health, ambulance services, building the medical workforce and more.

The webinar and public comment session will take place on Thursday, Oct. 2, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Registration is required.
Tags
Montana News Health care
Aaron Bolton
Aaron joined the MTPR team in 2019. He reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.

aaron@mtpr.org or call/text at 612-799-1269
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information