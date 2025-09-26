© 2025 MTPR
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Montana antimony mine expands to ramp up production of the 'critical mineral'

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler
Published September 26, 2025 at 5:38 PM MDT

Gov. Greg Gianforte joined mining executives from the U.S. Antimony Corporation for a groundbreaking ceremony in Thompson Falls. The event Thursday celebrated the mine’s expansion, which will increase production fivefold. 

Antimony is considered a “critical mineral” that’s used to develop military equipment, like night vision goggles, ammunition and nuclear weapons.

The United States Antimony Corporation has been operating in the state since the 1960s. The U.S. military recently gave the company a $245 million contract. The Montana mine was a key reason for the award.

"Montanans should be very proud of the contributions your state is making in this extremely important endeavor for our country," Antimony Corporation Chairman and CEO Gary Evans said.

The Department of Defense relied heavily on antimony from China until China banned exportation of the mineral to the U.S. last year.

Gianforte says this endeavor is a win for the state and the country. The expansion should be complete by the end of this year.

Victoria Traxler
Victoria Traxler is MTPR's Rural Policy Reporter.
