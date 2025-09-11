Montana politicians react to Charlie Kirk's death

Kirk had close connections with members of the Montana delegation and visited Montana to campaign for Republican Senator Tim Sheehy in his 2024 race against incumbent Jon Tester.

Senator Steve Daines called news of his death 'absolutely devastating'.

Governor Greg Gianforte was in Billings Wednesday afternoon to attend an agricultural roundtable. Following the event, Gianforte told Yellowstone Public Radio that Kirk was a friend and had recently visited the governor's family home in Bozeman.

"I've known Charlie since he was a teenager. He dedicated his life to raising up the next generation of leaders. And I'll just say really clearly, violence has no place in America" Gianforte said.

Kirk was shot during the kick off of his American Comeback tour. Kirk and the tour were set to come to Bozeman on October 7th for an event at MSU.



