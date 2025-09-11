Briefs: Family planning funding restored; CSKT flag redesign

Trump administration restores family planning funding

Victoria Traxler

Federal funding for family planning clinics across Montana has been restored after the Trump administration froze the long-standing grant in April.

Historically, Montana received about $2 million annually in Title X funding. The restored funding was reduced by about 7%. Federal officials didn’t say why.

Title X helps pay for family planning and cancer prevention services for low-income people. It cannot be used for abortion services. Montana’s Title X program supports about 15,000 patients annually.

Bozeman clinic Bridgercare is the grant administrator. Executive director Stephanie McDowell says the money will keep 20 health centers afloat around the state, including 13 rural operations.

The National Family Planning and Reproductive Health Association sued the Trump administration over the funding freeze on behalf of several states. That suit is ongoing.

CSKT considers flag redesign

Austin Amestoy

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes is considering a major redesign of its flag. The tribal council says the proposed design is intended to be more inclusive. It adds “Ql̓ispé” (kuh-lee-SPEH) to the flag and reverts Séliš (SEH-leesh) and Ksanka (k-SAHN-kuh) to their original spellings. It also features “Flathead Nation” written over the tribal seal on a blue background. It’s a significant departure from the current, bright red flag adopted in 1978.

The CSKT tribal council is seeking public comment on the proposal through the end of the month..