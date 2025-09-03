© 2025 MTPR
Public comment on 'Roadless Rule' rollback closes Sept. 19

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published September 3, 2025 at 7:12 AM MDT
A map of areas in Montana closed to development under the 2001 "Roadless Rule" policy. The USDA has proposed to rescind the rule and open the lands to road building and resource extraction.
USDA data
A map of areas in Montana closed to development under the 2001 "Roadless Rule" policy. The USDA has proposed to rescind the rule and open the lands to road building and resource extraction.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is now accepting public comment on its proposal to rescind what’s known as the Roadless Rule. The policy was passed in 2001 to protect relatively undisturbed areas from road development and resource extraction like logging.

More than 65 million acres nationwide are protected under the rule. In Montana that includes areas in the Bitterroot, Crazy Mountains and the Swan Valley.

The Trump administration says removing the policy reduces burdensome regulations, and would mitigate wildfires.

But environmental groups warn a rollback of the policy would fragment intact ecosystems, harm wildlife, and increase wildfire risk by bringing in more human disturbance. According to the National Parks Service, 85% of wildfires in the U.S. are caused by people.

Public comment is open until September 19.

Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories.

