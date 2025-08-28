© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Medicaid processing delays raise concerns ahead of new federal rules

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published August 28, 2025 at 7:08 AM MDT

Federal rules say state Medicaid offices should process applications within 45 days.

According to the latest data, 60% of April’s Medicaid applications took longer. That’s higher than usual, but most months, about 40% of Montana’s Medicaid applications miss the federal deadline.

Heather O’Loughlin with the Montana Budget and Policy Center says that’s concerning because the state is trying to fast track new Medicaid work requirements and more frequent eligibility checks. Both are required under new federal law.

"You look at these processing delays and what the state has on its plate right now – What we’re talking about is a much greater administrative burden,” O'Loughlin says.

Because the state is already falling behind on new Medicaid applications, O’Laughlin says it’s hard to imagine health officials being able to take on more work.

The state plans to ask federal regulators to implement the new Medicaid requirements next month. O’Loughlin wants the state to wait until the 2027 deadline.

KFF, a nonpartisan health policy think tank, estimates 34,000 Montanans will lose Medicaid coverage because they’re unable to keep up with new paperwork requirements.

O’Loughlin worries more people could lose coverage if the state moves too fast.
Tags
Montana News Health careMedicaidHeather O'LoughlinMontana Politics
Aaron Bolton
Aaron joined the MTPR team in 2019. He reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.

aaron@mtpr.org or call/text at 612-799-1269
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information