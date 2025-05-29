State grant dollars set to boost Native-owned businesses

Montana’s Department of Commerce recently awarded more than $300,000 in grants to Native-owned businesses across the state. The funds aim to support the economic development of tribal communities while supporting small businesses.

George Brown lives in Dodson and is a member of the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians. He’s among 25 business owners set to receive funds.

Brown operates a small cafe, store and meat processing facility with his wife, Sherri. The Milk River Meats and Eats is slated to receive $14,000 for new meat processing equipment.

Brown said the money is a “life-saver.”

“It means a pile,” Brown told MTPR. “I mean, things are so expensive in this day and age that any help you can get to cover the main cost is going to make things work a lot better.”

The funding stems from the state’s Indian Equity Fund Small Business Grant program and goes to a variety of industries. Grant money will support Brown’s meat processing, as well as agriculture, retail, restaurants and construction businesses. Mackenzie Espeland is an administrator with the Department of Commerce:

“Supporting Native American-owned businesses empowers communities all across the state, and it strengthens those tribal economies,” Espeland said.

She explained the grants create a “ripple effect” in their communities by stimulating growth and creating job opportunities.

