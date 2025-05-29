© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Health officials report two more cases of measles in Montana

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published May 29, 2025 at 10:00 AM MDT
A baby with measles
By CDC Global, Jim Goodson, M.P.H.
A baby with measles

Two more measles cases have been confirmed in Montana. One case in Hill County exposed others in the community.

Hill County public health officials announced late last week that a local child is isolating after they contracted measles.

In a press release, the health department said it was unclear where they became infected. It said the child also exposed an unknown number of people at a private gathering.

The county is holding an accelerated measles vaccine clinic to help prevent further spread.

Gallatin County officials also announced a ninth measles case. The health department is still investigating where that individual became infected. Previous cases were tied to out-of-state exposure.

Health officials are reminding the public the best way to avoid measles is by getting vaccinated. Two doses of an MMR vaccine prevents measles infections 97% of the time, according to federal health officials.
Tags
Montana News measlesHealth carevaccines
Aaron Bolton
Aaron joined the MTPR team in 2019. He reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.

aaron@mtpr.org or call/text at 612-799-1269
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information