Health officials report two more cases of measles in Montana

Two more measles cases have been confirmed in Montana . One case in Hill County exposed others in the community.

Hill County public health officials announced late last week that a local child is isolating after they contracted measles.

In a press release, the health department said it was unclear where they became infected. It said the child also exposed an unknown number of people at a private gathering.

The county is holding an accelerated measles vaccine clinic to help prevent further spread.

Gallatin County officials also announced a ninth measles case. The health department is still investigating where that individual became infected. Previous cases were tied to out-of-state exposure.