Health officials report two more cases of measles in Montana
Two more measles cases have been confirmed in Montana. One case in Hill County exposed others in the community.
Hill County public health officials announced late last week that a local child is isolating after they contracted measles.
In a press release, the health department said it was unclear where they became infected. It said the child also exposed an unknown number of people at a private gathering.
The county is holding an accelerated measles vaccine clinic to help prevent further spread.
Gallatin County officials also announced a ninth measles case. The health department is still investigating where that individual became infected. Previous cases were tied to out-of-state exposure.
Health officials are reminding the public the best way to avoid measles is by getting vaccinated. Two doses of an MMR vaccine prevents measles infections 97% of the time, according to federal health officials.