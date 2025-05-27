Big Sandy offers free summer meals for kids

This summer, families in the Big Sandy School District will be able to pick up free meals for kids once a week.

The district is participating in part of a joint federal-state program to offer meals and grocery funds. Big Sandy will be one of roughly 100 sites statewide helping feed kids during the summer. State education officials say the program has steadily grown in recent years.

Big Sandy schools Business Manager Mary Merrill says the district started the program last year. Parents could pick up a week’s worth of food at a time.

"All year, actually, I've had people kind of approach me all year throughout the community wondering if we were gonna do it again because it was so beneficial to all of the families that were involved in it."

Merrill says last year they averaged about 200 kids per week. The program is administered through the state’s public education and public health departments. The district is reimbursed for the costs.

Merrill explains the benefits this provides for rural communities goes beyond food access.

"All of that money is getting spent locally. So, not only is the food itself benefiting families, but the dollars that are being spent on the food is going back directly into our community."

Big Sandy’s summer meals program will begin early June.

State education officials say people can learn about summer meal programs near them by reaching out to their school districts and churches, or by visiting the USDA’s summer meals site finder website.