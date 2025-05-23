© 2025 MTPR
Report: Most Montanans support tourism, many worry about overcrowding

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published May 23, 2025 at 12:16 PM MDT
Fig 1. The Overall Benefits of Tourism Outweigh the Negative Impacts
1 of 2  — tourism-benefits.png
Fig 1. The Overall Benefits of Tourism Outweigh the Negative Impacts — Mean Comparison by Travel Region
Bermingham, Carter, Schultz, Megan, Pettigrew, Matthew, and Beck, Jayce. (2025). Montana Residents' Attitudes Towards Tourism - 2024. Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research, University of Montana. Missoula, Montana. 20p.
Fig. 4. In Recent Years My Community is Becoming Overcrowded Because of More Tourists During the Summer Season — Mean Comparison by Travel Region
2 of 2  — tourism-crowding.png
Fig. 4. In Recent Years My Community is Becoming Overcrowded Because of More Tourists During the Summer Season — Mean Comparison by Travel Region
Bermingham, Carter, Schultz, Megan, Pettigrew, Matthew, and Beck, Jayce. (2025). Montana Residents' Attitudes Towards Tourism - 2024. Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research, University of Montana. Missoula, Montana. 20p.

Nearly 14 million people visited Montana last year. Those tourists contributed over $300 million to the state tax base and supported nearly 40,000 jobs.

That data comes from the Institute of Tourism and Recreation Research at UM, which analyzes Montana’s attitudes about tourism each year. Researchers found more than two-thirds of Montanans say the economic benefits of tourism outweigh negative impacts.

Pessimistic attitudes toward tourism spiked dramatically during the pandemic. 2022 was the first time in the study’s 30 year history that a majority of responders said the state was getting overcrowded by tourists.

Statewide, that sentiment has eased off in the last few years. But the opposite is true in the gateway communities around Montana’s national parks. Around 70% of respondents near Glacier and Yellowstone national parks said their communities become overcrowded during summer’s peak tourism season.
Montana News tourismInstitute for Tourism and Recreation Research
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
